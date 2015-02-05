New York Fashion Week 2017: Kors shows diversity

“Absolutely. It’s there,” he said. “You know I’m an immigrant, I’m a minority and this is my country, so for me and the people that I love and work with, live with and are friends with, people I know, I am for them. And if they’re fighting, their fight is my fight and in whatever way I can I will join that force. I will because we all have our individual characteristics, our heritage and we all need to come to terms with that, celebrate it and make more of it and that’s how we are defined.”