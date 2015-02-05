Milan Fashion Week: Giorgio Armani goes big on trousers

Giorgio Armani may be known for his jackets, but trousers were the headliners of his ultra-elegant collection for next autumn and winter.

The designer’s notes didn’t offer a vocabulary for a new silhouette that smartly merges trousers with a skirt, but said the collection invokes “a new adaptation of the Armani style: free, aware, subtly irreverent.” The look was an evolution of the tulip trouser introduced some seasons ago, updated for the new collection with a sweeping skirt in the shape of twin tulip petals that meld seamlessly into a snug pant leg. The skirt element of the combination was mostly pleated, and the trouser legs, visible from behind, sometimes were done in contrasting colours — red on black, for example. That particular pairing was completed with a red blouse with a standing ruffle that framed the face, a two-button blazer and bowler hat. Pleating details were repeated on three-dimensional bell cuffs and high Victorian-like necklines. Another new silhouette was a bell-shaped top, working as a tunic over silky trousers or layered over a longer skirt for an evening dress. The colour palate included a lot of red and black combos, segueing into colourful green and blues or red and purples. Velvet and furs created volumes and softness. The final look was a glimmering multi-colour drop-waist gown worn with a crystal-studded head scarf and long beads for a refined hippy look. REMEMBERING FRANCA SOZZANI Fashion Week closed on a somber note in Milan, with a memorial service for the late editor of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani. The fashion crowd filled the pews of the vast Duomo di Milano cathedral to bid farewell to Sozzani, who died in December at the age of 66 after a yearlong illness and three decades dedicated to promoting Italian fashion. Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada and Angela Missoni were among the Milan designers attending the service. Designers Valentino Garavani and Victoria Beckham attended as well. Models Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova, Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni were on hand, as was Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour and former Premier Matteo Renzi. Sozzani was credited with making Vogue Italia an influential voice in the fashion world during her 28 years at the helm. More from Fashion Style Diary's 2017 slider edit

