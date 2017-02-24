Milan Fashion Week: Audacious Pucci, modest Max Mara

A series of coats, dresses and suits in packing-paper tan were printed with typical postal phrases: This side up, handle with care, fragile. These were followed by bubble wrap dresses with silver accents. Then there were a series of looks that appeared to be made from the pages of discarded fashion magazines. Once Scott gets going, there is little to hold him back and the collection hit a crescendo with a black vinyl dress (a trash bag) with a trash can top as a headpiece and a shower curtain peplum dress with shower cap bodice and headdress.