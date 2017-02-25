Milan Fashion Week: Armani brings colour to the catwalk

Versace tapped into all aspects of a woman’s life, from work to play to evening. There were suits for the work day, but always with a streetwear edge, such as a cropped sweater with an open blazer and cropped pants. There were sexy body-hugging dresses that can transition from day to night. And there were pretty floral dresses that had a vaguely battle-fatigue camouflage effect. Sheepskin jackets are fitted, to show the curves.

Versace said the collection “is a call for unity, and the strength that comes from positivity and hope.” Model Naomi Campbell and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton took in the show from the front row. ETRO Veronica Etro has created a collection for free-spirited women nostalgic for the Grateful Dead. The designer said the eclectic looks of colliding patterns and exploding colours were inspired by long-ago trips to Mexico and India. She imagined creating them for her paisley tribe to wear at a high-altitude festival. “It’s a way of gathering, of coming together, all in a joyful way,” Etro said backstage before the show. “I felt this thing of really showing colours, of being positive, energetic and full of optimism.” Honouring her free spirit, the Etro women takes on her trek both clothes to catch the wind — like light print dresses with long pleated skirts — and clothes to protect against it, namely patchwork puff jackets. The overcoat defines the silhouette, long and regal. Beneath it, the festival-goer can wear short shorts, corduroy and shearling-mix pants that gather right at the top of a walking boot. For evening, there are ethnic beaded and mirrored mini-dresses to be worn with high patchwork boots. The looks are personalised with patches of lotus flowers, dragons and even a yin-yang paisley. MARCO DE VONCENZO Marco de Vincenzo’s latest collection was down-to-earth in a back-to-the-future way. That goes for both the colour palate, which included a series of looks in a well-rubbed coppery sheen and leopard prints, and the back-to-basics nature of the collection, focusing on twists of the classic wardrobe. De Vincenzo says he based the collection on “a woman who from the past who imagines the future.” “I didn’t do this for nostalgia. I did it because I needed to take a step back and look at the past, to something familiar,” he said. The looks employed familiar forms, including blouses with pleated skirts, fur coats, pencil skirts with knitwear and strands of pearls. But everything was slightly off-kilter. Ruffles and pleats gave geometry to the looks. De Vincenzo artfully combined horizontal pleats with more classic plisses for a modernist twist on familiar forms. Plaids and checks clashed both in pattern and colour schemes, pinks and burgundy appearing alongside light blue and ochre. Synthetic furs were printed with futuristic landscapes, covered with plastic fringe. Footwear included crystal-covered booties, worn unzipped, and sneakers inside ballet flats. Even since launching his own line, De Vincenzo has kept his day job as accessories designer for Fendi, and Silvia Venturini Fendi showed up backstage to wish him well. More from Fashion Milan Fashion Week: Missoni touts empowerment

Milan Fashion Week: Armani brings the colour

Milan FW: Audacious Pucci, modest Max Mara

Designer Anju Modi eyes period films









