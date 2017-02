London Fashion Week: All eyes on Burberry

“I grew up very close to where he was born. I’m very privileged that we had a sculpture park close by. My formative years were spent there,” he continued. “He’s been a big influence, but I never really got under the skin of his work, and for this collection it just felt right.”

Bailey said the sculptural shapes of the collection were taken from Moore, as was the lacing he used on many pieces. The stripes came from Moore’s apron, and the rope motif — seen by some as nautical — came from the abstract shapes Moore created with ropes. Burberry has for several years shunned the recorded music heard at many shows in favour of live performances. Monday’s show was enlivened by English singer-songwriter Anna Calvi, backed by her band and the Heritage Orchestra and Choir. The music, the sculptures and the evocative collection justified Burberry’s status as a London fashion fixture. CHRISTOPHER KANE One of London’s favourite designers, Christopher Kane, mixed new technology with tried-and-true craftsmanship to produce a stellar show Monday at the Tate Britain museum. Kane used space-age techniques, including holographic foiled lace and iridescent full-print knits, along with a traditional weaving process from the early days of mechanisation. Most striking was the use of a Gainsborough silk reworking of a French damask from the 18th century that was styled into very contemporary dresses. Kane’s approach gave the outfits an old-meets-new mystique, and the use of Asian motifs, including billowing silk prints, expanded his range. Triangular shapes appeared on the front of many dresses and Kane made good use of the pink floral theme that has been popular in shows this year. “We wanted to express a tougher femininity this season,” said Kane. “[I was] looking at abstract shapes, hard angles, and sharp jags” inspired in part by female factory workers. Leading hatmaker Stephen Jones called the show “fantastic.” “There was so much fashion that was new,” he said. “The colours. The pearlescent knitwear. Everything about it. That Gainsborough silk — you see that in Buckingham Palace! It was great to see it here in a show.” Singer Katy Perry sat in the front row, adding her star power to the proceedings. ERDEM The Erdem show at the Old Selfridges Hotel showed a remarkable unity of vision despite a wide range of colours, fabrics and mood. Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu focused almost entirely on long, tightly fitting, ultra-feminine dresses. Instead of exposing wide swaths of his models’ flesh, as other designers are doing, he chose to emphasise the female form in its entirety, only rarely choosing to unveil a hint of cleavage. Most of the outfits featured high necks and long sleeves with elaborate detailing, intricate beadwork and delicate embroidery. Oversize coats or high boots seemed to explode with colour. The beauty was in the detailing, which gave each piece an individual feel. Some were sparkly, some were subtle and subdued. Despite their differences, the pieces complemented each other, making the entire collection come alive. ASPINAL Aspinal of London, a luxury handbag maker, took inspiration from the theatres of London’s West End to present a collection that celebrated its heritage with a nod to the elegance of a bygone era. In a champagne presentation at the exclusive Claridge’s hotel, the classic British brand arranged its designs for autumn-winter 2017 under spotlights that showed off their craftsmanship and fine details. Among the more notable pieces were the hand-embellished “Pegasus” collection, which includes bags decorated with a flying horse sprinkled with 23-carat gold dust and Swarovski details. On the other side of the spectrum was the Editor’s Clutch, a simple but elegant bag that features three pockets and a detachable cross-body strap. More from Fashion Burberry Spring 2017 show at London Fashion Week

