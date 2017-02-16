Lama Jouni to show at London Fashion Week

Dubai-based Lama Jouni will showcase her designs on February 19 as part of London Fashion Week.
The Lebanese designer was selected by Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD), FAD Institute of Luxury Fashion & Style Dubai, and Fashion Scout, as part of an initiative to give regional designers global visibility.
Jouni will showcase at the Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden at the afternoon Fashion Scout event.
London Fashion Week, running between February 17-21, is a twice-a-year event. The next edition will be held in September.