Iris Apfel to headline fashion cruise on Queen Mary 2

“I have no secrets, I have no advice, except to love life and not give into yourself,” she said. “At a certain age, you have to push a bit to be honest. Unless you have pneumonia or a broken hip and you can’t push yourself, you really have to. Once you do you’ll find there’s a lot out there and you won’t think of yourself. Get out there and help somebody. There are so many people that need a hand. Life is there and it’s wonderful and it doesn’t last too long, so you might as well enjoy.”