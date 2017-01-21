Inauguration fashion: Who wore it best?

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton arrives for the Presidential Inauguration.

The choice of Ralph Lauren was hardly a surprise — the label had been one of the favourites since the fashion analysis began earlier this week and it had been Melania Trump’s go-to for several high-profile appearances during the campaign season. It was also, as many have pointed out, the source of many a Hillary Clinton pantsuit during the 2016 campaign, a fact of which we were reminded when Clinton arrived for the ceremony also clad in Ralph Lauren — an off-white pantsuit with a white jacket draped over her shoulders.