How New York Fashion Week was all about politics

Sometimes the way to have the last word is ... silently. Marc Jacobs closed out Fashion Week with a hip-hop themed runway show that was utterly quiet — no music, just the noise of the models’ feet tapping as they made their way across the unadorned floor of the Park Avenue Armory. Guests sat in two rows of metal folding chairs, facing each other. One didn’t even hear the usual clicks of cameras: Photographers were kept on the street, where the models later came out to pose. Outside, speakers blared with music — and the models appeared to be taking photos of the spectators.