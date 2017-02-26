Fashion Pakistan Week brings out stellar showstoppers

Inaaya by Naushaba Brohi was next up with a trendy yet ethnic collection titled Baatin, featuring summer dresses, sheer organza jackets, palazzos and boat-shape neck tops set in black, red, grey, blue and some vibrant shades. Embroidered cotton palazzos with embellished borders and sky blue duppatas paired with plain white shalwar kamiz were some of the highlights of the collection. Ayesha Toor turned showstopper for the collection, wearing white palazzos and a kurta that had red and blue borders. Photographer and designer Tapu Javeri was at the event, keeping it simple and chic with a jacket, collar shirt and rugged jeans.

FASHION DNA Fashion DNA London Fashion Week’s showcase featuring six designers was up next with Zuria Dor displaying her western wear and Munib Nawaz his sophisticated menswear collection. Then came The Pink Tree’s vibrant east-meets-west luxury pret, Jeem’s intricately embroidered collection, Sonya Battla’s refreshing blue and off white pret wear and last but the least Gulabo’s signature florals and statement prints. Actor and designer Deepak Perwani was at the event in a deep blue coat, floral handkerchief and navy blue pants. He paired the look with sophisticated dark brown boots. TONI & GUY Hair Fashion Scout II by Toni & Guy South displayed quirky, fun and modern hairstyles for both men and women, such as loose curls, loud back combings, braided fronts and some rough styling. Blue seemed to be the colour to wear on the red carpet as dapper model Hasnain Lehri was spotted attending Toni & Guy’s show, killing it in a striking blue Deepak Perwani suit and a silk handkerchief complete with a monochrome collar shirt. AMIR ADNAN Amir Adnan showcased a simple and elegant collection titled Aesthetics for Everybody, for both men and women, that featured waistcoats, kurta salwars, bomber jackets, velvet coats as well as cotton T-shirts. Trendy/funky designer Humayun Alamgir was spotted attending Amir Adnan’s show wearing a crisp black and white embroidered short coat with a statement red handkerchief, complete with cut off jeans. DEEPAK PERWANI Deepak Perwani was up next with a collection titled Pure, which stood out for its chic, western modern wear for men, rich in colours blue, green, white and grey. Girls sported plain white outfits with trendy cuts. Monochrome floral jackets looked fun and very workable for spring/summer. Tooba and Noor Hassan were the showstoppers. AMATO COUTURE Amato Couture’s western bridal and party wear collection was rich in net, heavy embroidery and embellishments with voluminous gowns and dresses. The colour palette ranged from sparkly beiges, subtle pinks to pistachio greens and bubblegum pinks. THE GRAND COUTURIERS The Grand Couturiers segment celebrating 10 years of Fashion Pakistan featured collections by HSY, Nilofer Shahid, Bunto Kazmi, Sana Safinaz, Amir Adnan, Shamaeel Ansari, Umar Sayeed, Maheen Khan and Nomi Ansari. More from Fashion Milan Fashion Week: Armani goes big on trousers

