DDFC and Fad Dubai to send UAE designers to London Fashion Week

Founded by Shaikha Amal Al Maktoum, Creative Director, Azzalia is a luxury fashion brand based in the UAE and offering a range of abayas, gowns, evening-wear and ready-to-wear couture. Deborah Henning, a British Dubai-based designer, who has previously worked at Alexander McQueen and Sass & Bide, launched her eponymous womenswear brand in 2014. The Deborah Henning brand is targeted at women who want to look comfortable and be stylish, with pieces that offer an easy transition from day to night.