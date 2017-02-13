Cancer takes centre stage at New York Fashion Week

“Going from a young wife and mother to a full-time cancer patient was hard. I wasn’t used to going to the doctor two to three times a week. I wasn’t used to feeling so bad that I couldn’t take care of my children.” For just a few hours on Saturday night, all that was almost forgotten. The models, some of whom have had chemotherapy, surgery or radiation, danced their way down the catwalk to Destiny’s Child’s Survivor, sporting floor-length gowns, diamond earrings, and topping off their looks with long lashes and striking makeup.