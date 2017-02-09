Anantara Spa Ladies’ Night review

Having never tried the Hammam before, this was an experience I’ll probably take to my grave (yes, we tend to be hyperbolic). Let’s begin with the hammam room: This gorgeous marbled, domed structure, topped with a beautiful chandelier, is lined with imposing pillars and stone basins. The sound of extremely calming music (sounds like the opposite of elevator music) and flowing water engulfs your senses from the moment you enter this heated, moisture-dense room.