The Beauty Beat: Top ways to remove make-up

This is a pretty new and innovative method, in that you don’t need any product apart from the cloth itself and water. I don’t know what kind of wizardry this is, but it sounds like it was invented by a lazy girl (like me). This would be helpful for people with very sensitive skin, who probably can’t use any cleansing products. The cloths come in multiple price points so give it a go.

Brands to look out for: Makeup Eraser.










