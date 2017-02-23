The Beauty Beat: Jennifer’s top picks

If dark, thick and lush lashes is what you’re looking for then this mascara has you covered. I have been using it for years and will probably keep repurchasing it until something better comes along. The formula is very comfortable on the eyes and does not flake — so no messy bits around the eye or worse, IN your eye. Dh125 at Sephora.

Real Techniques blush brush I have a bit of a heavy hand with blush and this big super soft brush helps me reign it in a little. The bristles are not too dense, so it doesn’t pick up a lot of product from the pan. The large size means you can spread the product evenly without too much brushing onto the face. Dh71 at Lifestyle. Revlon Balm Stain in Honey When I don’t know what lipstick to wear, or if I want to keep it simple, this product is an easy pick. It’s a sheer rose colour with a hint of gloss. It’s so pretty on the lips and would suit any skin tone. It helps that it could double as a lip balm. Dh64 at Lifestyle.









