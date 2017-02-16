The Beauty Beat: Glov make-up removal cloth review

The product itself is made of an ultra-soft material, and the On-The-Go version I have is formed into a small mitten. I wasn’t too sure this cute little object would be able to take on my tough foundation and liquid eyeliner. However, after a couple of wipes with the damp towel my make-up was off and I was pleasantly surprised at how well it worked. The cloth is so soft on the skin that even if an area is wiped two or three times, it doesn’t cause any irritation.

My favourite part about using the cloth is that it’s a quick, one-step process and just requires water (or micellar water if you need a deeper cleanse). The cloth is to be washed and reused until it wears down, which could take a few months, so I don’t have to feel bad about wasting cotton pads. The cloth does tend to make my skin feel drier than usual, and I wouldn’t suggest throwing away your usual cleanser and relying just on this for your skincare. But as a make-up remover, it’s a game-changer. Glov products start from Dh47 and are available in a number of stores including Boots, Super Care and Debenhams. How does it compare to a generic microfibre cloth? I was curious about whether a microfibre cloth bought from the cleaning supplies section of a supermarket would work just as well as the Glov cloth. I’m glad I tried it out because it’s pretty darn similar. There is a difference in the quality and thickness of the material, the store-bought one being thinner. This might become an issue after repeated uses. But the softness is the same, and the supermarket cloth costs a fraction of the price. Microfibre cloths start from around Dh8 at supermarkets.









