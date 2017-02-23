Softouch Spa facial review

Getting to the hotel is a bit tricky because there’s a lot of construction going on outside. But once you’re in the building, it’s just like any other luxury hotel. The spa is a dimly lit, marble decorated area that is as quiet as a library. There are different treatment rooms and the one I was taken into was a beautiful space perfect for a treatment.

The treatment The prescriptive facial I had was customised for my skin and was the usual multi-step process: cleansing, steaming and extraction of blackheads, mask and massage. Every step was done slowly and calmly, with a defined set of products used for each part of the facial. The beautician had gentle expert hands and the massage she gave me put me to sleep for a while. What we liked The products used were by an all natural brand called Pevonia and were very mild but luxurious on my skin. After the facial I felt a big difference in regards to the texture of my skin and I could not stop touching my face to feel how soft it was. Go for A relaxing treat. The details Cost: Dh450 for 60 minute facial Call: 04-2700777 go to softouchspa.com










