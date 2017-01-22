Dh2b of prizes won at DSF over two decades

Since 1996, when the festival began, prize draws in shops and malls across the emirate have made some lucky winners rich. During some shopping festivals, both residents and visitors to Dubai have taken home cars including makes such as Rolls-Royce, Infiniti, Nissan, and Lexus.

One year, a lucky DSF shopper won 100kg of gold that was offered as a grand prize while another won 10 Nissan cars. One real estate company also offered prizes such as a small island, a private jet, as well as properties. “Dubai’s retailers say that 25 per cent of their annual sales happens during DSF,” said a department director at the Dubai Tourism board, which organises the festival. The hefty sales figures are a “reflection of the shopping excitement that is created during this famous retail season,” added Abdalla Hassan Al Ameeri. At the current Dubai Shopping Festival, prizes of more than Dh100 million are up for grabs. Special offers and discounts go up to 75 per cent on a range of items including branded perfumes, electronics, cosmetics, jewellery, antiques and handicrafts. Prizes every day including Infiniti and Nissan cars, as well gold and shopping vouchers. But shoppers need to hurry up: the festival, which began late last month, finishes on Saturday, January 26. What’s still up for grabs at DSF: *An Infiniti QX70 and Dh150,000 in cash every day, as well as Dh250,000 offered weekly for five winners. Raffle tickets cost Dh200. *One of eight Nissan cars — Micra, Sunny, Sentra, Tiida Hatchback, X-Trail, Juke, Pathfinder and Patrol every day. Raffle tickets can be had for every Dh20 spent on non-fuel products at Dubai-based Eppco and Enoc petrol stations, and Zoom convenience shops. *A Lamborghini Huracan, if you spend Dh450 or more during the month in Mall of the Emirates. *Up to 0.5 kilogramme of gold everyday, if you spend at least Dh500 at participating jewellery outlets in Dubai. On the shopping festival’s final day, one shopper will win a kilogramme of gold. *Prize money of up to Dh100,000, given away every week for four weeks. Every Dh200 spent at participating mall in Dubai gets your one raffle ticket. More from DSF Dubai mum wins $8,700 gold on birthday

