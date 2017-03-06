Qumra 2017: Paulo Branco on life as a film producer

Branco recounts the fortuitous start of his career, which some film historians believe revived de Oliveira’s own fortunes, “Manoel’s Ill-Fated Love had premiered on television and had been panned and described as a disaster. I released it as a film and the same critics who hated it now loved it as a film. Manoel was a force [the Portuguese director died at the age of 106 and was making films until he was 104], and I knew we would do memorable things together. From that moment, the cycle continued and I was producing films.”