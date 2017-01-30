Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil tackle second chances

Gil teased that the audience will surely relate with their characters, especially since most of the scenes in the film are based on stories of real people.

In the story My Ex and Whys, Cali dreams of being a social media influencer. The popularity of her blog skyrockets after her exchange of messages with social media user @DahilListBoy goes viral. She grabs the opportunity and meets him, only to find out that he’s her ex-boyfriend Gio who has once broken her heart and who is now reaching out to win back her heart, on purpose.