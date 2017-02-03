Ralph Lauren CEO quits

Lauren started the company half a century ago selling ties and built a vast empire that includes women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, home decor, accessories and now restaurants. It became the arbiter of preppy cool. But after years of surging growth, Ralph Lauren has seen its revenue slow down as the brand has lost its cachet, particularly with younger shoppers as the name can be found everywhere. Clothing companies like Ralph Lauren have also struggled because of different shopping behaviour and preferences. Increasingly, shoppers are buying online and spend more on experiences like beauty treatments. Like other traditional brands, Ralph Lauren has also wrestled with sluggish performance at major department stores like Macy’s — its main distribution channel — as shoppers increasingly go to Amazon.com or discounters like TJ Maxx to buy name brands. The iconic label got attention when First Lady Melania Trump wore a pale-blue dress and jacket combination by the designer on Inauguration Day.