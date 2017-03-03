Jo Malone: I’ve never given up on life

I didn’t go to perfume school or have any training because I have dyslexia. But my sense of smell has over-compensated [for] what I can’t do. My sense of smell is like a compass. I can tell where I am in the world, often what time of the day it is. When I smell something l lock it in my memory for years. And the smell will unlock the whole of the memory. I can easily memorise the very fine notes and when I’m creating a fragrance, I’ll go into that little library in my head and pull something, and run through all of the memories to find what I can sit by the side of that note. It’s a very unusual way, but I wouldn’t know how else to do it. I then sit like an orchestra conductor, pull all these notes from my head and make them real.