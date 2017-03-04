Zoey Deutch carving her own path in Hollywood

Deutch is someone who admittedly likes to take control of things, even outside of the duties of “actor.” Before I Fall, for instance, was a $3 million (Dh11 million) movie that didn’t have much of a wardrobe budget, so she found herself calling in favours to make sure they had all the necessary duplicates to work for the time loop construct. Recently, too, she put on a public relations hat to tell the folks at a morning talk show where she was a guest that there’d be no running a clip from her new film of a car crash first thing in the morning, “right before people get in the car!”

She even ordered a cup of matzah ball soup for this reporter at Art's. "It's the best!" she says as she transitions between myriad topics from what books she's excited about lately (she is about to start Rupi Kaur's Milk and Honey) to the magic of Christian Marclay's experimental video art installation The Clock. In her next film, Rebel in the Rye, she plays the popular socialite Oona O'Neill, who dated J.D. Salinger and eventually married Charlie Chaplin and got to affect a mid-Atlantic accent a la Katharine Hepburn (Deutch's "queen idol of the universe"). Deutch is interested in everything and everyone. She skipped out on college to focus on acting, but packs her free time with extracurricular pursuits. She reads voraciously, studies with a political science tutor (the current focus is on constitutional law) and even takes art classes at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She has taken a vested interest in politics and feminist causes, like reproductive rights, excitedly lifting up her sweatshirt to reveal a T-shirt underneath with an image of female anatomy and a gun with the words that the former is "more controlled" than the latter. Deutch found the shirt at a local bookstore and bought some for all of her friends. "They're like, 'what's that?'" Deutch said. "I'm like, 'that's your uterus.'" Speaking out on causes is something she feels a responsibility to do. "There are privileges in my life, inherently, because of my job and that I'm white. I have these things that are completely out of my control and if I don't use these things to raise awareness for people who don't, then that's lame," she said. But of course the primary focus is acting, and she's in it for the long haul. Deutch resents the moniker "it girl" for the temporality it implies. "It's OK, call me whatever you want, but I'm here forever whether you like it or not. I love what I do and in whatever capacity I can. I have no facade. No delusions of grandeur of how one's path goes. I know this is an up and down crazy journey and I'm prepared and willing to go on," she said. "I want to do a Western. I want to do a musical I want to do a remake of Venus in Fur. I want to do everything. And I will."

