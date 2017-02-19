  • February 21, 2017
    Last updated 16 minutes ago

hollywood

Zoe Saldana gives birth to third son

Actress and husband Marco Perego already have twin boys

IANS
13:57 February 19, 2017

Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego have welcomed their third child — a boy.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” the actress announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. Three boys... oh boy!”

The couple were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday with their newborn.

The couple are already the parents of twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, whom they welcomed in November 2014.

Saldana and Perego married in June 2013.

More from Hollywood