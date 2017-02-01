Why Mahershala Ali is having a moment in Hollywood

In Moonlight, Ali plays Juan, a Miami drug dealer who takes the film’s hero, Chiron, under his wing as a boy. He protects Chiron, feeds him, encourages him to find his own identity, even teaches him to swim. But Juan is also the man who’s selling drugs to Chiron’s mother. When Chiron calls him out on this in one of many remarkable scenes, the pain and shame on Juan’s tear-streaked face is powerfully palpable. Ali is only in the first third of Moonlight but, as has become his forte, he does a lot with a little.

“I miss him more than any other character that I’ve ever played,” he says. Getting into character Of course, Ali made a playlist for Juan but he never really listened to it. To his surprise, Jenkins had already compiled one for him. It was mostly hip-hop in the southern, slowed-down style (known as “chopped and screwed”, Ali says) plus a few chopped-and-screwed Bach and Mozart compositions thrown in, too. “You can feel the angst and yearning in it when it’s slowed down like that.” Ali devised other ways to get into character, too. “I found myself thinking of him as a spirit first, strange as that might sound, and engaging in conversations with him. Finding out what it was I needed to know about, what he needed to say.” Literal, talking-to-yourself conversations? “Literal conversations, yes. Alone in my office, walking around just talking with him, and even going for walks. I haven’t approached it in that way before, and I wasn’t sure if it was OK to do that! But then at the end of the day, I never know what I’m doing.” Ali never had a plan to get where he is now. You could hardly accuse someone of ruthlessly seeking stardom when they were christened “Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore” (he opted to change his surname to Ali when he later converted to Islam). His route into acting was via a basketball scholarship, though, according to Ali, sports was never his long-term aim. “I had certain talents that I felt were going to get me to college and we didn’t have a lot of money.” Slam poetry was more his thing back then. That segued into rapping. He even had a recording contract. “I released a couple of projects which I won’t advertise,” he says modestly (a little detective work reveals him to be “Prince Ali”, who released a 2007 album called Curb Side Service). But he tried acting at college and it took over. Just as he was about to sign another recording contract in 1997, he got accepted by New York University’s graduate school for acting. The rest, you could say, is cinema’s gain and hip-hop’s loss, though Ali still brings a certain musical charisma to every role he takes. Even when he’s playing rogues and villains, he’s irresistibly charming. As Essence magazine recently swooned: “Mr Ali has some serious swag... from his cool demeanour and radiant smile to his deep laugh and dope style”. It’s all there in Moonlight, as he rolls up in his vintage car, do-rag on his head, grills on his teeth, cigarette behind one ear, stereo blasting out Boris Gardiner’s 1974 soul tune Every [N-word] Is A Star. Moonlight is all about the hurt and humiliation that so often lies behind that swagger. It’s a movie that helps redefine the perceptions around African-American masculinity. Ali says that he is always conscious of those and the burden of representing his culture, especially when he’s playing a potential cliche like a drug dealer. “You have to be cognisant of it,” he says. “Since we’ve come out of decades of only being framed in very narrow scope, that puts a lot of pressure on those who do have some degree of success to reflect all things positive in the culture. I don’t know if that will ever go away. But I think that dissipates as there’s more representation, as there’s more diversity of stories.” He’s optimistic that’s happening now. In addition to Moonlight, he cities Denzel Washington’s movie Fences, Donald Glover’s Atlanta and Issa Rae’s Insecure. Despite the current political climate, it’s a good time for Ali to be coming into his prime. He describes his unexpected ascent as “humbling” and sounds like a man with a sense of purpose. “I’m focused on trying to align myself with people who are like-minded, and trying to build the world I want to live in to the best of my powers.” Ali’s working on it, one playlist at a time. More from Hollywood McConaughey says Hollywood should accept Trump

