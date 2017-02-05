Taraji P. Henson on how far she’s come

For most of his teens, she says, her son was depressed, something she attributes less to the death of his father than to his growing awareness of the way he was regarded outside of the house. “I said to him, they don’t know whose son you are, they don’t know you’re educated and you ain’t no thug. That boy don’t know nothing about the hood, but he’s going to find himself in situations that all teenagers and adolescents find themselves in; but if he gets caught, he’s a criminal. He knows it. He sees it. And that’s where the depression sets in. You can’t take that colour off. He can’t change that he’s a black male.”