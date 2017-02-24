  • February 26, 2017
    Last updated 1 minute ago

hollywood

Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation

Actor cited safety concerns afer gunshots were reported in downtown Albuquerque where the installation took place just days ago

AP
12:49 February 24, 2017

Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago.

The actor informed his followers via social media Thursday that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area.

He says the safety of participants was paramount.

LaBeouf and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message “He will not divide us”, referring to US President Donald Trump. The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance.

He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and has an April 4 court date. 

More from Hollywood