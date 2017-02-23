Ryan Eggold’s Tom takes centre stage in ‘Blacklist’ spin-off

In these first eight episodes, the goal is to launch a new story and a new world and a new cast of characters. That’s the focus. And then Tom’s relationship with Liz and Agnes becomes something we’ll deal with if we’re going to continue with more episodes. ... In the launching of the show, Liz gives him her blessing to pursue this mission and get at the truth of who he is, where he comes from, why he was orphaned, what really happened to him and led him to be where he is today.