Rock musician charged with having loaded gun on Delta flight

The Kel-Tec pistol with six rounds of ammunition was found during a search of Derringer’s bag after his flight landed in Atlanta, authorities said. Since he arrived on an international flight, he was being re-checked by security to continue on to Sarasota, Florida, when the weapon was found, court records indicate.

A separate gun clip with bullets in Derringer’s bag — not the pistol itself — aroused suspicions as it passed through an X-ray machine, court records show. The pistol loaded with six rounds and the separate gun clip with six more rounds were found in a physical search of the bag, court records show. Derringer meant no harm and will work with the government to clear his name, his manager, Kenn Moutenot, said in a statement. He thought he was permitted to have the gun because he has a license to carry one, Moutenot said in the statement in Atlanta. Derringer has a Florida pistol permit valid through 2020, court records indicate. But numerous signs in the Atlanta airport warn passengers that they aren’t allowed to carry guns on aeroplanes. On January 5, Derringer was processed through the Sarasota airport by its screeners and then flew to Atlanta and on to Cancun, records indicate. “The person who missed this in the screening was terminated,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. “This is one where it got through, and the person did not do what they’re supposed to do or trained to do.” The Sarasota airport uses private screeners who are overseen by the Transportation Security Administration, Piccolo said. They must comply with all TSA security screening procedures, the agency says. “Unfortunately, in this business, you have to be right 100 per cent of the time,” Piccolo said. But many banned items have gone undetected by screeners at several airports, government audits show. In 2015, some US Congress members said fake weapons, explosives and other contraband went unnoticed in 67 out of 70 tries — about 96 per cent of the time — at TSA airport checkpoints. Derringer told the air marshal during questioning in Atlanta that he had also passed through security in Cancun and was able to board the Delta flight. Passenger carry-on bags are checked at the Mexican airport, and guns are not allowed, said Adolfo Castro, the director of Grupo Aeropuertos del Sureste, which runs the Cancun airport. Castro said he didn’t know how Derringer could have boarded a flight with a weapon, adding “this will have to be investigated.” “I am very surprised that he would say he flies 30 times per year with a gun,” Castro said. A TSA spokesman had no immediate comment but said he would check on the matter. Delta Air Lines representatives did not immediately return a message Friday. Derringer sang the 1965 hit Hang on Sloopy with the McCoys and later recorded Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo. He also wrote Real American, the patriotic anthem Hulk Hogan used when entering pro wrestling rings. Former president Barack Obama walked to the podium to Real American at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, where he poked fun at now-President Donald Trump’s presidential ambitions. More from Hollywood J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan in Twitter spat

