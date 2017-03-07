Qumra 2017: Rithy Panh on films, Angelina Jolie

In my mind, I am constantly debating on why we don’t let nature take its course. For example, do we have to repaint and preserve the S21 Centre [the Khmer Rouge prison that was the site of the Cambodian genocide] to maintain it like a memorial or should we let time do its work. Changing the window and repainting it is not keeping the original, it introduces new elements. Why don’t we let nature do its work? Should we let nature do its work?

Maybe it's a good way to turn the page? To move on? Have you moved on? No. But I cannot. Maybe for the next generation or the one after that. I'm not sure what is the right way. It's a question I constantly struggle with. I left Cambodia when I was 12 or 13. I didn't really escape, but I needed to go away. And now I'm back but for the new generation I think it's important to tell the stories of the dead people so they know about humanity. When you tell these stories maybe the next generation can feel stronger and free. As a filmmaker, do you think there's a danger in a horrific period of history defining an entire body of work? I don't think so. I have only one life and I can't do all. If I do one thing well I'm happy. I'm already very lucky to have the possibility to make these films about these memories. I was the only one in Cambodia to start producing films on this point of view. Maybe today, if one screens these films in Syria, people will relate to it. What about Cambodian audiences, especially the younger ones? How do they relate to their country's past? The young will prefer to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's normal, but documentaries are educational. If you want your people to disappear then don't show them anything from their past. People who have the power to control images and sounds control the world. I fight to keep my identity and to keep my dignity. Everyone manipulates images. It is good to have entertainment, but when we are taught to read a book why aren't we taught how to watch film? We need to know what is real, fake and manipulated. We also now have Angelina Jolie's perspective on Cambodia through her new film First They Killed My Father, which you've produced. How would you describe your involvement in the film? We are exposed to a lot of Angelina Jolie through the magazines, but she's a really nice person. She's a very good activist and has a very good conscience and consciousness about how people live and fight. She's smart and she wanted to make a film about the country of her adopted son. Cambodia changed her life in a certain way. When she asked me to help her to produce the film I said OK and we talked about it. When I make a film maybe 10 people will watch it. When Angelina makes a film thousands will watch it and maybe they will be more curious and they will read the book or watch my film or something else. Hollywood makes films, but Angelina has good intentions — she made a film with us and not about us. Some people come to us and just take the story and make the film. It's not how she made the film in Cambodia. She was very respectful, involved the local community. We discussed a lot about the history and the topic, but it's her film. When I'm a producer I am only there to support what the director needs from me. But in the end, it's the director's film. — Vinita Bharadwaj is a UAE-based writer.

