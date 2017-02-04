Pedro Pascal on making it at 41

Asked if he was ever typecast as a Latino, he said, “I was desperate to be typecast so I could get a job.” On the stages of New York, he said, he played a series of masculine gay men and vaguely ethnic characters. But breakout roles, both on stage and on television, proved elusive, and there were plenty of times when he was ready to quit.

Grabbing his chance Things changed about four years ago, thanks to a bit of hustling. While Pascal was mentoring a student at the University of Southern California, his protege was preparing to audition for a role as a late-30-something bisexual Lothario in Game of Thrones. The student, in his 20s, was too young for the part, and when Pascal read the script, he was blown away. The role seemed made for him. He put together an audition tape, which he failed to mention to his younger friend. (For the record, the student, Francisco Garat, said in an interview that he was thrilled for Pascal’s success.) Pascal asked Paulson if she could possibly, maybe pass along the tape to her best friend, Amanda Peet, who is married to the Thrones co-creator David Benioff. Benioff, Peet and the show’s other mastermind, D.B. Weiss, watched Pascal and the reviews were ecstatic. Paulson called to tell him. In 2014, Pascal became a fan favourite on the show as the swaggering Red Viper, a role that ended after one season, when his head was crushed by a character called the Mountain. But Pascal wasn’t out of work for long. He was quickly cast in Narcos, a drama about the Colombian drug trade. When the director Matthew Vaughn was watching Narcos, he kept thinking, “Who’s this Burt Reynolds guy?” He asked him to audition for Kingsman, an action movie he was about to direct. The actor Vaughn saw before him was shaped by years of obscurity and missed chances. “He had this swagger and confidence,” Vaughn said, “but at the same time such vulnerability of expecting to be rejected.” Soon Pascal was fighting computer-generated mythical beasts alongside Matt Damon in The Great Wall, a Zhang Yimou epic that the Chinese film industry has positioned as a global blockbuster. Early box office returns have fallen short of expectations, but no matter. When Pascal started to reflect on his sudden star turn, he recalled a moment during his 40th birthday, when he was filming in Beijing. Damon and a producer asked to have a word with him. For an actor long accustomed to coming up short, it was an unnerving request. As they led him off the set, the cast and crew surrounded him. Next thing he knew, a giant birthday cake was being rolled out and fireworks lit up the sky. “I’m turning 40 and I’m in Beijing,” Pascal said. “I am absolutely fine with experiencing my birthday anonymously and with a day at work. And, instead, I got a big freaking cake and fireworks. I was like, ‘What the hell is happening?’” More from Hollywood Perrie Edwards shows off new boyfriend

