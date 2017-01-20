Patrick Stewart to voice poo emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’

The actor, known for his stage and screen work, will play Poop alongside Silicon Valley star TJ Miller, Broad City star Ilana Glazer and James Corden. The plot follows an emoji born with multiple expressions who goes on an adventure in a teenager’s phone. The announcement of Stewart’s involvement was accompanied by news that Christopher Guest’s long-time collaborator Jennifer Coolidge and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph will also voice characters in the film.