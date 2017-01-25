Oscars 2017: Nominees react to their Academy Awards nods

“It has been such an honour to have been given the opportunity to tell the incredible story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who serve as an inspiration that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. The Lovings fought quietly yet tirelessly, and changed the course of American legal history. Today, to be among such extraordinary women — my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me... this means a great deal to me.”

- Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, nominated in the best actress category for Loving. The film told the true story of an interracial couple from the American South who fought before the Supreme Court in 1967 for their right to marry. ‘Save humanity’ in Syria “The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defence’s credibility in Syria. It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity.’” - Photographer Khalid Khatib on his documentary The White Helmets, nominated for best documentary short. Strive for empathy “I am overwhelmed and honoured by the Academy’s recognition of my newest film... What I have strived for in my filmmaking has always been to create a sense of empathy toward my characters; empathy meaning understanding the conditions and situations of other human beings who very much resemble us.” - Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi, on being nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his movie The Salesman, up for best foreign film honours. Back in Hollywood’s good graces “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honour.” - Mel Gibson, on his surprise best director nomination for bloody Second World War movie Hacksaw Bridge, which marks his comeback after being ostracised by Hollywood for an anti-Semitic tirade. The film earned a total of six nominations. ‘Infinitely grateful’ “I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honour for me.” - France’s Isabelle Huppert, nominated for best actress for rape-revenge thriller Elle — one of the rare foreign language performances recognised in a lead acting category. More from Hollywood Zooey Deschanel expecting second child

