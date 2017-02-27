Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture after Oscar gaffe

In astonishing scenes, the cast and crew of La La Land were giving acceptance speeches when they were halted as it emerged Moonlight was in fact the winner of Best Picture.
11.18am
Moonlight crowned Best Picture after heart-stopping mix-up sees La La Land wrongly named winner
Disaster struck at the Oscars on Sunday night when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway wrongly announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture rather than Moonlight.
In a heart-stopping and extremely embarrassing moment, the La La Land stars were stopped midway through their acceptance speeches and forced to hand their awards to the cast of Moonlight.
Beatty blamed the epic gaffe on being given the wrong envelope.
He said: “I want to tell you what happened, I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight for best picture.”
However, backstage Emma Stone said she was holding her winning envelope at the time.
“I think everyone’s in a state of confusion still.
“Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time? Cool!” said Stone.
It has since emerged that there are back up envelopes for every category and Beatty was given the Emma Stone back up envelope by mistake.
Representatives for Price Waterhouse Coopers, who tally the Oscars results, raced onstage to try to stop the acceptance speeches.
Host Jimmy Kimmel stepped forward to inform the shocked audience that the cast of Moonlight had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof.
“I knew I would screw this up,” said Kimmel, a first-time host.
La La Land producer Jordan Horwitz immediately called up the producers of Moonlight and graciously passed his statue over.
Astonished Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said: “Even in my dreams this cannot be true.”
Speaking to reporters backstage, Jenkins added: “I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought that something strange had occurred.
“The last 20 minutes of my life have been insane.”
Despite the momentous gaff, La La Land still walk away from the evening with six awards – including honors for cinematography, production design, score, the song City of Stars and best director.
Damien Chazelle became the youngest person ever to be crowned best director at the age of 32.
While, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone collected accolades for Best Actor and Best Actress.
In other categories, Viola Davis took home her first ever Oscar after being named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.
The award was a crowning achievement for the star as she became the first black actor to ever receive an Oscar, Emmy and a Tony.
The first award of the evening, Best Supporting Actor, was handed to Mahershala Ali for his part in Moonlight.
The eventful evening was kicked off by Justin Timberlake as he performed his Trolls hit Can’t Stop The Feeling.
Host of the evening Jimmy Kimmel followed JT’s performance – quickly poking fun at several members of the audience including Mel Gibson and Matt Damon.
The "OscarsSoWhite" crisis of the last two years was largely quelled this season by a richly diverse slate of nominees, thanks to films like Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures."
"I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said in the opening.
"Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?"
The nominees follow the efforts by Academy of Motions Pictures Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to diversify the membership of the largely white, older and male film academy. "Tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith," said Isaacs.
10.27am
That’s a wrap
One thing is for sure and that is that the 89th Academy Awards have been a truly unforgettable evening.
10.04am
Is it too late to say sorry?
Warren Beatty explains what happened on stage. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k0eMVvZ0to— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
10.00am
'I'm glad we didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction'
Just moments after Warren Beatty's momentous mix-up Elton John reportedly took to the stage at his 25th Academy Awards viewing party and fundraiser in West Hollywood and said he was 'glad he didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction'.
It doesn't look like Beatty will live this slip down any time soon...
9.56am
Emma Stone's backstage reaction
Emma Stone's reaction backstage #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CsocbcvEem— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
9.41am
Best Tweet of the night
The award goes to M Night Shyamalan!
I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017
9.38am
What just happened with the #Oscars #BestPicture announcement? #Moonlight pic.twitter.com/RbQDsUYqd2— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017
9.36am
The card that changed everything...
Let's take one more look at the card that changed the whole evening.
'La La Land' producer: "There's a mistake. 'Moonlight', you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vl9PzgBaVW— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
9.33am
Twitter is having fun over Oscars gaffe
Most are referencing the moment Steve Harvey famously announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe in 2015...
Live look at Steve Harvey #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X6ZwqgXx3W— Ashley Alexiss (@AshAlexiss) February 27, 2017
9.27am
89th Academy Awards draw to a close
The Oscars could never draw to a close without some form of drama and this year was no different as Warren Beatty read out the wrong winner of Best Picture.
Beatty originally announced La La Land as the winner and brought all the cast up on stage - only to be told after giving their acceptance speeches that MOONLIGHT HAD ACTUALLY WON!!
This has to the strangest and possibly most controversial moment in Oscars history.
In case you missed the crucial moment...
Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 27, 2017
9.16am
Best Picture...
And the REAL award goes to MOONLIGHT!!!!
THERE WAS A MISTAKE! #MoonlightMovie is the Best Picture! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQd6EmEUxU— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017
9.13am
'I wasn't trying to be funny!'
Warren Beatty makes mistake, #Moonlight wins best picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zRZlTTeD2l— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
9.09am
Best Picture
And the winner is LA LA LAND!!!!
And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/2wjsrosHf8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
#LaLaLand wins Best Picture #Oscars. It has officially swept the awards tonight. pic.twitter.com/Tm9t8P07zu— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017
8.59am
Best Actress
Take a bow EMMA STONE!!!
The actress takes home the award for her role in LA LA LAND!
Congrats to #EmmaStone for her Best Actress #Oscars for #LaLaLand. pic.twitter.com/xOiQbvL4qf— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017
#EmmaStone thanks @RyanGosling for "being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vjYoHhaPzD
— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
8.55am
Casey Affleck's acceptance speech
Casey Affleck gives #Oscars acceptance speech: "I'm really proud to be a part of this community...I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included." pic.twitter.com/TpDF3LHlkR— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
#CaseyAffleck wins his first Best Actor #Oscars for #ManchesterByTheSea. pic.twitter.com/sqCy1czXRP— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017
8.53am
Best Actor
CASEY AFFLECK for his role in MANCHESTER BY THE SEA!!!
The actor started his acceptance speech by thanking his inspiration and main competition Denzel Washington.
And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/WuLFh9fIbw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
8.48am
Relive John Legend's show-stopping performance
Relive @johnlegend’s magical #Oscars performance. Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/K6f88qTgFI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
8.44am
Best Director
And the award goes to DAMIEN CHAZELLE - at 32-years-old he becomes the youngest person to ever win the coveted accolade.
And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/kbgs3srdrc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
Well said, Damien Chazelle. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WnlVE9yD0v— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
8.41am
8.39am
The moment we have all been waiting for
The big four are up next:
- Best Director
- Best Actor