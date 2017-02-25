Oscars 2017: How stars prepare for the big night

- OUTFIT: It’s the first thing chosen and the last to be put on. Swennen typically selects the dress (or tux) that determines the star’s whole red-carpet vibe as soon as Oscar nominations are announced, or even earlier if she seems like a shoo-in. The stylist’s choices are based on a star’s personal style, body type and relationships she may already have with designers and brands. (Jennifer Lawrence, for example, has long been a model and muse for Dior.)