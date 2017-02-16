Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert: I’m a canvas

Huppert says there is no message at all, really, especially about rape. “Rape is a terrible event that happens to her, and in no way is the film attempting to legitimise that,” she says. “The movie speaks to where violence comes from, why we are sometimes attracted to it, what does violence awaken in her. I think the reason people relate deeply to it is that beyond the controversy, there is a great amount of integrity to the film - there is something of an almost existential quest for this woman. She obviously seeks something.”