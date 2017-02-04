Meet Millie Bobby Brown, the girl who became a phenomenon

With the success of the show and her role in it recognised, today, Millie is seated in the front row at New York Fashion Week. Three days ago, news landed of her first major film role, starring in the Godzilla sequel, due for release in March 2019. Within the industry, her work ethic and brand-building acumen have become legendary. Not content to stay out of the limelight until Season 2 of Stranger Things rolls around, Millie has kept her name in the headlines with a YouTube channel where she posts cover versions of Amy Winehouse ballads and Nicki Minaj raps, and has amassed 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Not since Tavi Gevinson, the fashion blogger turned editor turned actress, who also shot to fame at the age of 12, have we seen such shrewd empire-building skills in someone so young. This is how a British schoolgirl nobody had heard of six months ago can now command over £3 million (Dh13 million) per movie. Her team still comprises the same manager, Melanie Green, and her family, who can now sit back in the knowledge they were right to back their daughter’s ambition. Her 19-year-old brother Charlie looks after her Twitter account, 23-year-old sister Paige, who works for Nationwide building society, is in charge of Instagram and her aunt runs Millie’s YouTube channel. She turns to her father Robert (“who has a great American accent and knows all of the characters”) when she needs to practise her lines, and to her mother for her outfits. “It’s really fun to have them along on the journey to experience things with me — I wouldn’t be here today without their support,” she told Vogue magazine. Of course, her British roots are never too far away, and she charms her fan-base with regular comments about her support for Liverpool FC. As one commentator put it: “She has that unquantifiable star quality, the kind of presence some actors take a lifetime to acquire. She is also extremely talented and hard-working but, above all else, exceedingly driven, ambitious and determined. “She may only be 12, but Millie and her team have a very focused career plan in place, and the world really is her oyster.”