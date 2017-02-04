Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood should accept Trump

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, McConaughey was asked by Marr if it was time “the cultural elite of America should give [Trump] a break”. McConaughey, in the UK to promote his new film, Gold, replied: “Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.” McConaughey added: “Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles, or what he’s said and done. Which is another thing: we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said. No matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years - at least.”