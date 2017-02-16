Matthew McConaughey: From romcoms to Oscars

I’ve interviewed McConaughey once before, in 2014, around the time his gnarly, vital performance in Dallas Buyers Club was headed for the Academy Awards. Then, too, he was up out of his seat, acting out each part of every romcom for which he’d ever stripped to his chest. At the time, I put it down to an excess of awards-season mojo. But it turns out he’s always like this. The Oscar has changed him very little, in fact. The solo road trips he used to take in his Airstream motor home are less frequent now that he and his wife, the Brazilian model and designer Camila Alves, have three children to look after.

“My solo trip is my work now,” he says. “That’s my walkabout. “Every studio has their list of actors they’ll do certain films with. Has the Oscar helped? Sure. But then, look at what I’ve been attracted to.” Since Dallas Buyers Club, he’s been an astronaut in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, a confederate army deserter in Free State of Jones, an unconventional cop on the small screen in True Detective, and, this month, the voice of a koala impresario in the animation Sing. With the exception of this last project, taken on with his children in mind, they’ve been films “in the middle”, artistically interesting rather than blockbusting. “Really, if anything, the Oscar gave me some affirmation to go ‘keep being selfish’.” Here, as is his habit when describing the process of listening to himself — that quiet voice that sometimes has to fight to be heard — McConaughey slips into the third person. “The more personal you got McConaughey, the more about the process you got, the less about the results you gave a damn about, the less you asked permission, the less you considered what might be the right thing to do, you got better results. It gave me some confidence to go, ‘Hey, keep looking for that thing that turns you on.’?” He continues to pursue parts in independent films like Gus Van Sant’s maligned The Sea of Trees, or Gaghan’s Gold, a performance for which he put on 19kg, with a diet of burgers, pizza and beer. “I had said early on that this guy is a consumer of life,” says McConaughey. “He’s not fat. He’s full. My family thought I was Captain Fun. They were loving me. I’m like, ‘Pizza night? Yes! Milkshakes for breakfast? Come on! Let’s go!’?” That it took so many years playing pony in the romcom pit mine — showing off his sculpted abs to Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez in films such as The Wedding Planner and How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days before he reawakened the ambition that had first thrust him onto the scene, in 1996’s A Time To Kill — is in part down to prodigious pleasure-loving instincts. “Was I on the beach every day with my shirt off?” he asks. “Damn right I was. I worked to get a house in Malibu, California. That’s exactly what I was doing, thank you very much. Did I understand objectively I’d become part of the brand? Yeah.” But, he adds, the so-called “McConaissance” that saw him apparently metamorphose from happy-go-lucky romcom gewgaw to serious thesp has been overstated. “It’s not as much of a 180 as people like to make out: ‘He used to just live on the beach’ — Hey, give me the lines. What are the scenes today? Just rolled out of bed. Then one day he goes, ‘I’m going to be a serious actor.’ And that’s bull, you know. I had just as many notes in the How To Lose a Guy script as I had in Gold or Dallas Buyers Club.” Surprise baby Just as McConaughey took his time to come to acting — he was 23 by the time of his breakout role in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused — he was a late arrival in his family, too, a surprise baby; his two brothers were already in their teens when he was born. By then, his mother, a nursery teacher, and his father, a pipe-supply salesman who died of a heart attack in 1992, had been trying for a third child for a decade. “He didn’t even show up to the hospital when I came out,” he says. “I’m a mama’s boy. Papa was working. Work’s going good. He’s got his first son working within the company. Mum pretty much raised me.” The McConaugheys were a family of big talkers, all competing to be heard at the dinner table. Matthew was headed for law school when he decided he wanted to be an actor, after Don Phillips, the casting director of Dazed and Confused, spotted him in a bar and asked him to audition. He can still remember making the call to his father to tell him that he wanted to drop law for drama. “Thinking my dad’s going to go, ‘You want to what, boy?’ I’m like, ‘I want to change my major. I want to go to film school.’ There’s silence for one, two, three, four, five seconds. Then my dad goes, ‘Is that what you want to do?’ ‘Yes, sir, it is.’ ‘Well, don’t half-[expletive] it.’ “That was him saying, ‘Way to go, Bud. Go do it.’ They were very much like that, our family. It was tough, but then it was always like if you just come face the giant, the giant will go, ‘You’re cool’?” That lesson has since stood him in good stead for surviving the ups and downs of Hollywood. After five years of panning for acting gold in indies, he’s finally taken a role in a special-effects heavy blockbuster, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower that he describes as a “mythic, dark Christian tale of good versus evil”. He says: "If it works, it'd be my first franchise, first thing I've done that could be like a two, three." But the project that's really got him fired up is White Boy Rick, the true story of the Detroit drug dealer turned police informant whose dual life put him in the crosshairs of the FBI from the age of 17. "Do I know what to do with it?" asks McConaughey. "No. I start working scene by scene. All of a sudden all the little beautiful truths and consistencies come up. Let's dive into the mystery on this one. Trust that we're going to come up on the other side with enough air. Then it's fun." Don't miss it! Gold releases in the UAE on February 16.

