Matt Damon hopes ‘Bending the Arc’ inspires millennials

“When I went to central Haiti and saw what I saw there, it kind of in some ways didn’t occur to me that we couldn’t improve it in some way,” Dahl said. “It’s the good side of arrogance. You don’t expect it for yourself and if you can translate that and think that it should be much better for all of these people, and you put into it the same kind of effort that you would looking after your own children, your own parents, and you see results, that’s really powerful to see things happen.”

Stern got started pursuing the story in 2003, following the publication of Tracy Kidder’s book about Farmer, Mountains Beyond Mountains. It took over seven years to make Bending the Arc, which chronicles the origins and the strides Farmer, Dahl and Kim made in treating Tuberculosis and HIV in developing countries through community-based care, fair pricing and global funding. “Ultimately the story is an invitation. It’s an invitation for all of us who have some power and who can bring out voices to influence power to reject the mindset that health care is simply too hard or too expensive or too complicated,” Affleck said. “They’ve shown how to build systems that are rooted in equity and quality and efficiency and compassion. Bending the Arc brings those to life and forces us to wrestle with an urgent imperative to create a new, just health-care norm for everyone.” Dahl is a bit worried about the new political climate under President Trump, but said that throughout her years of work around the world, she’s always found people in government at every level who are willing to help. One of the most significant AIDS relief programmes, PEPFAR, she notes, was started under President George W. Bush. “This movement for global health has gathered a lot of steam around the world,” she said. “It’s a pretty unstoppable force of people who believe in far more equality in health.” Damon also doesn’t know what the future holds, but hopes for the best. “Jim Kim’s ambition was not to run the World Bank. He was like, ‘I was protesting that thing 20 years ago!’ That’s the great message of the movie and the great lesson of their experience and what they did is that it started at a place of purity and passion and grew into something that’s massive and undeniable and that’s I think really a great lesson for every millennial,” Damon said. “If you can stick with something, and truly believe in something and can stay with it and find comrades in arms, you can move mountains.” More from Hollywood Zooey Deschanel expecting second child

Zayn Malik is really special, says Taylor Swift

John Legend says Trump’s views anti-American

Adam Driver and Rooney Mara in new film musical









