Mariah Carey makes boyfriend Bryan Tanaka official

Mariah Carey’s representatives have told Gulf News tabloid! she is very excited and intrigued with the UAE and so will spend an extra two days to explore the Emirates. “We are putting the finishing touches to a fun and cultural experience in the desert where Mariah and her party will visit the falcons, camels and spend time in the desert camp. We are also planning a visit to the Gold Souq and the observatory deck of the Burj Khalifa should time permit. She is staying for three nights in total so our team is here to ensure that aside from having enough rest and preparation for the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, that she also has a memorable visit,” they said. Stay tuned.