Mariah Carey lands in Dubai, checks out the Burj Khalifa

“We are putting the finishing touches to a fun and cultural experience in the desert where Mariah and her party will visit the falcons, camels and spend time in the desert camp. We are also planning a visit to the Gold Souq should time permit. She is staying for three nights in total so our team is here to en-sure that aside from having enough rest and preparation for the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, that she also has a memorable visit,” they said.