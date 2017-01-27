Ludacris releases free mobile word game

The Collins dictionary added 6,500 new words to its Official Scrabble Wordlist in May 2015, including “lolz” (13 points), “cakehole” (17 points) and “onesie” (six points.) In 2016, “cheeseball,” “yogalates” and “YOLO” made it into the Oxford English Dictionary. Slang N’ Friendz allows users to update acceptable usage in real-time, and play words they’re already using.