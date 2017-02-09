Keke Palmer writes about a life unfiltered in her new book

Rihanna. She’s a pop icon saying how she feels. We would always see and hear people not really saying how they felt, saying what I feel like they wanted us to hear them say and I really loved her courage, her courage to say how she felt. And I remember writing that to her in her DM’s (direct message), I was like, ‘Rihanna, you know, you inspire me so much with your ability to just have courage in who you are and speak your truth like, I want to be like that, you know what I mean? I want to be able to say how I feel and I love that you do that,’ you know? And she wrote me back and I actually say that in the book. She’s like, ‘Keke, you are a light. Continue to embrace God’s anointing and you will be all that you want to be.’