Jackie Chan found dancing for ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ tough

Perhaps not me at exactly 18-years-old, but to my younger self in general. After Drunken Master, I found that I was an influence on many young people. They followed me in drinking and fighting, which isn’t good. That’s why I did Drunken Master 2 to correct my mistake. From that moment onwards, I knew that I have to be careful with the messages that I deliver to my audience. Then I started to do charity work around the world. I hope through my charity projects I can influence the younger generation to love our world and preserve the environment.

Which has been your most memorable filming experience to date and why? I shot over a hundred films and there are too many memorable filming experiences, so I can’t really name one here. For example, in Police Story, when I jumped down from the shopping mall Christmas decoration; or Project when I fell down from the clock tower; or Police, when I hung on the helicopter… All the stunts I designed were difficult. Do you regret any career and life choice that you have made? And would you do anything differently now? I can’t say it’s a regret, but as I mentioned, I fixed the mistake I made in Drunken Master that glorified drunkenness, in the sequel. I have to be careful with how I am being portrayed. As an artist, I have a responsibility. Who are you the biggest fan of and why? I want to be the Robert De Niro of Asia, I want to be Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino, Charlie Chaplin, etc. Action stars have a shelf life, but drama actors can go on till they are 70 or 80. I want people to say Jackie is a good actor who can also do action. What’s your fitness regime like and what’s the secret behind your age-defying looks? I still go to the gym every day and run for an hour, but I never go on a diet. I believe that if you enjoy every moment of your life, accept yourself, and stay young at heart, then you will naturally be healthy. Have you ever considered slowing down on the action scene front since some of the stunts may now seem unsafe? I am still doing most of my own stunts; my audience still expects stunts from me. Of course I need doubles sometimes, special effects and certain camera angles to help me. The action-comedy genre is important to me. I still like to take different challenges and to try new things. What are your future plans? Movies are my life. I think I will never stop making them. And I will continue to do more charity work, especially related to environmental protection. I want to spread the message of love and peace through my films and help people around the world who are in need. Don’t miss it! Kung Fu Yoga is out in the UAE cinemas now. More from Hollywood Khloe celebrates dropping Odom from name

Musician charged with having gun on flight

Rosie O’Donnell takes on Steve Bannon on Twitter

The Rock criticises Under Armour CEO’s remark









