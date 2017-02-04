How Johnny Depp’s fortune went up in smoke — literally

He claimed TMG collected millions in fees he had not agreed to, did not pay his taxes on time, and loaned out his money without consent. But in a 31-page counter-action, TMG accused Depp of breach of contract and fraud. They claimed he owed them £440,000 in fees, and repayment of a £3.3 million loan, and filed foreclosure proceedings on one of Depp’s homes. The former managers claimed Depp was repeatedly warned his spending was out of control, and that he ignored advice to rein it in. Michael Kump, a lawyer for TMG, wrote: “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of £1.6 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” The business managers also said they warned Depp to organise a prenuptial agreement before his marriage to actress Amber Heard, which ended in divorce earlier this month with him paying a $7 million (Dh25 million) settlement. Depp claimed that he only realised his financial situation when TMG advised him to sell a large property in France to pay off debts. Adam Waldman, Depp’s personal lawyer, said: “How cataloguing alleged spending by Mr Depp of his own money could somehow absolve the defendants of their large, and multi-faceted, mosaic of wrongdoing will ultimately be determined by the court.”