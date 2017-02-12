‘Hidden Figures’ wins big at NAACP Image Awards

He said he was accepting the award on behalf of many others, including enslaved women who retained their humanity and “all the black men whose lives and hopes were shattered by the criminal justice system or destroyed by the racial violence, like that of Emmett Till,” a teenage lynching victim in 1950s Mississippi.

Dwyane Johnson was named entertainer of the year in online voting, beating out contenders including Beyonce. But the pop star, a front-runner at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, wasn’t slighted: She won five Image Awards, including top female artist and album (Lemonade), at Friday’s event. Anderson, host of the ceremony televised by TV One, paid tribute to former President Barack Obama during his opening remarks, saying appreciation of his “greatness” will only grow and that future generations may include him on Mount Rushmore. Then Anderson ribbed Obama’s successor. “I want to thank Donald Trump for expanding my vocabulary. I don’t do things ‘big’ anymore, I do things ‘bigly,’” Anderson said. “I don’t lie to folks anymore. I’m merely providing alternative facts.” On a more acid note, Anderson said that while “those who want to return to the past now have the reins of power in their hands... we must always have the audacity of hope.” Anderson circled back during the show to acknowledge an apparent flub in an opening joke, one in which he teased whites for conflating the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences. But Anderson did just that in lauding the performances in what he called Hidden Fences — the error Michael Keaton made at the Golden Globes and later apologised for. While the recent SAG and Golden Globes ceremonies were far heavier on political references from winners, Daily Show host Trevor Noah used his appearance as a presenter to get a jab in. After complimenting the Pasadena, California, auditorium audience as “black and beautiful,” he added: “The room is so black it looks like a photo negative of the Trump administration.” More from Hollywood J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan in Twitter spat

