George Clooney: Trump is a ‘Hollywood elitist’

In January, Clooney joined in the criticism of Trump after Meryl Streep used a speech at the SAG awards to launch a scathing attack at the president. After Trump responded by calling Streep “over-rated” on Twitter, Clooney replied: “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” He added: “I didn’t vote for him, I don’t support him, I don’t think he’s the right choice. “At this moment in our lives we have to hope that he doesn’t destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can.”