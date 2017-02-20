  • February 22, 2017
    Last updated 22 minutes ago

hollywood

Ed Sheeran’s new tattoo designed by Damien Hirst

The design by the celebrated artist is of a skull

IANS
12:58 February 20, 2017

Singer Ed Sheeran’s latest tattoo has been designed by celebrated artist Damien Hirst.

The 25-year-old singer asked Hirst to create a design for him.

Sheeran told The Sun: “Damien has drawn my next tattoo so I’m going to get that done. It’s a skull, it’s very cool.

“I’ve got way more than 60 tattoos so I don’t know where it will go yet.”

He also revealed that he created the artwork for his new album Divide in Hirst’s studio.

“He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover,” Sheeran said.

More from Hollywood