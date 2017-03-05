Dr Oz olive oil lawsuit dismissed

The group accused Oz, who hosts the syndicated The Dr. Oz Show, of violating a largely untested food libel law when he stated on a show that aired last May that 80 per cent of the extra virgin olive oil imported into the country “isn’t the real deal” and “may even be fake.” The group also complained that the show failed to disclose that its featured guest and “certified oleologist” Maia Hirschbein is employed by the California Olive Ranch, which competes directly with foreign olive oil makers.